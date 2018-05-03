DUI emphasis patrols scheduled for Saturday night, May 5



The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Saturday, May 5 from 7 p.m.-3 a.m.

Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and the Washington State Patrol will be doing high visibility patrols throughout the county. The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis board will be conducting bar enforcement throughout the region as well.

Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found at www.snocotargetzero.org or www.targetzero.com.