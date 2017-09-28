DUI emphasis patrols Friday night through early Saturday morning

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols on Friday, Sept. 29 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Lynnwood Police Department, Bothell Police Department, Monroe Police Department and the Washington State Patrol will be looking for impaired drivers.

Patrols will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, legal marijuana or illegal drugs. Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found at www.SnoCoTargetZero.org and www.targetzero.com