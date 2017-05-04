DUI emphasis patrols Friday during Cinco de Mayo celebrations

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Friday, May 5 from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments of Everett, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Lake Stevens, Arlington and Monroe will be doing high visibility patrols throughout the county.

The Washington State Patrol Mobile Impaired Driving Unit (MIDU) will be on hand to quickly process DUI drivers. The MIDU is a self-contained 36-foot motor home that has been retrofitted as a mobile DUI processing center and incident command post. When requested, the MIDU travels across the state in support of law enforcement efforts during DUI emphasis patrols.

The Sheriff’s Office will be providing updates on the Snohomish County Target Zero Twitter account, @SnoCoTargetZero.

Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found at www.snocotargetzero.org or www.targetzero.com.