1 of 2

A section of northbound Highway 99 near the 20200 block was closed Sunday morning after a DUI driver crashed into seven parked cars and a power pole in the area.

The call came in at 2:51 a.m. Northbound Highway 99 reopened in the area around 6 a.m.

The seven damaged cars were parked at a car sales lot, according to Lynnwood Police Cmdr. Sean Doty. The road was closed due to the pole damage.

The driver was arrested for DUI.