Driver alert: Southbound Aurora Avenue at Lake Union closed April 9

Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close a half-mile stretch of southbound State Route 99/Aurora Avenue North near South Lake Union in Seattle this Sunday, April 9, to complete work needed to reopen Harrison Street.

All southbound lanes of the highway between Valley Street and the south end of the Battery Street Tunnel will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The northbound lanes will remain open.

During the closure, crews will re-stripe access to and from of Harrison Street, which has been closed due to SR 99 tunnel construction. When the work is complete, drivers will have access to and from SR 99/Aurora Avenue North at Harrison Street.

The work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled if needed.