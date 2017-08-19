‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ patrols on now through Sept. 4

Each summer in Washington state, an average of 149 people die in traffic crashes — the deadliest season of the year on state roads.

During all of 2016, impaired drivers were involved in crashes that resulted in 277 deaths and another 371 serious injuries.

That is why extra DUI patrols will be out statewide now through Sept. 4. They will be looking for drunk or drugged drivers, and will uphold all traffic laws.

In Snohomish County, Mountlake Terrace police will join the police departments from Arlington, Bothell, Everett, Lynnwood, Edmonds and Monroe, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington State Patrol to canvass the roadways in search of impaired drivers.

These extra patrols are part of Target Zero—the Washington State Traffic Commission’s campaign to end traffic deaths and serious injuries in Washington by 2030. For more information, visit www.targetzero.com.