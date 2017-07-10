Dress like a cow, get a free Chick-fil-A entree Tuesday, July 11



On Tuesday, July 11, Chick-fil-A will celebrate its annual Cow Appreciation Day by giving free entrees to any customers dressed like cows.

It’s an annual event at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants, including the location in nearby Lynnwood (3026 196th St. S.W.).

Adult customers who dress in any type of cow attire, whether it’s “head-to-hoof” or sporting a cow-spotted accessory, will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entrée, such as an Original Chicken Sandwich, new Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich or breakfast favorite, the Egg White Grill. Children will receive a free Kid’s Meal for dressing in a cow costume. Salads will not be redeemable.

The Cow Appreciation Day celebration will last from store opening through 7 p.m. Customers can visit www.CowAppreciationDay.com for a full list of redeemable items.