Donations needed for ‘Fill a Truck’ fundraiser benefiting MTHS PTSA

If you’re ready to do some spring cleaning, the Mountlake Terrace High School Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) is ready to help this weekend.

The MTHS PTSA is hosting another Goodwill Industries “Fill the Truck” event on Saturday, May 13, at Mountlake Terrace High School. Goodwill will have a donation truck on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. accepting clothing, small electronics and household items; once the truck is filled, Goodwill makes a financial donation to the MTHS PTSA.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.