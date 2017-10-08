Dog-O-Ween in Brier set for Saturday, Oct. 14

Bobcat Park in Brier will become “Bobdog Bark” for a couple of hours as the city hosts their 9th annual Dog-O-Ween on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2-4 p.m.

All dogs and their owners are invited to come, howl and participate in the costume parade, fun and games, and the opportunity to intermingle with others. The parade and judging will take place at 3 p.m.; prizes will be awarded at the event.

Attendees are encouraged to bark – uh, park – along Brier Road then walk to Bobcat Park at 3140 236th St. S.W.

The event will also include a food drive benefiting the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank in Mountlake Terrace as volunteers will be on hand to accept donations that could feed needy people or their pets.

Dog-O-Ween is sponsored in-part by Pet Adventure in Mountlake Terrace and BowWow Fun Towne in Kenmore.

–By Doug Petrowski