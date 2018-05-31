Dog adoption event in MLT June 2

Looking to add a dog to your home? Pet Adventure has an event to help you find a new addition for your family.

The retail pet food and supply store at 22803-44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace is hosting a pet adoption event on Saturday, June 2; adoptable pets will be available for viewing from 1-5 p.m.

The event is being organized by Smidget Dog Rescue of Covington, which has been connecting rescue dogs with adoptive homes since 2011. For more information on the organization, click www.facebook.com/SmidgetRescue/.