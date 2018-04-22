Discover benefits of hiring an intern at April 27 workshop in Everett

Workforce Snohomish County is sponsoring an Internship Development Workshop this Friday, April 27 from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Workforce Snohomish office, 808 134th St. S.W., Ste. 105, Everett.

During the workshop, you will:

Discover the benefits of hiring interns

Hear from businesses who have strong internship programs

Learn how to begin a customized internship to meet your organization’s needs

Lunch will be provided. You can register here: www.workforcesnohomish.org/advance/events/internship/