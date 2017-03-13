Dining for Dollars event to benefit Terrace Park School

Fifth graders of Terrace Park School will be the beneficiaries of this week’s Dining for Dollars fundraiser at Red Onion Burgers, 21005 44th Ave. W., Ste. 101, in Mountlake Terrace.

Red Onion Burgers will donate 20 percent of all sales, 50 percent of credit card tips and 100 percent of cash tips from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, to help send Terrace Park fifth graders to outdoor school.

“The more guest that participate, the more money we can allocate to each of our fifth graders for camp next year,” said Terrace Park parent Monica Wheaton.

For more information on Red Onion Burger’s Dining for Dollars program, click http://www.redonionburgers.com/dinning-for-usdusdusd.