Dining 4 Dollars event at Red Onion Burgers Oct. 17 benefiting MTHS Class of 2019

For the Mountlake Terrace High School Class of 2019, it’s not too early to be thinking about graduation night as the class is conducting a fundraiser on Tuesday, Oct. 17 for their grad night party in June 2019.

Red Onion Burgers, 21005 44th Ave. W., Ste. 101, will be donating a portion of the restaurant’s sales and tips on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. to the MTHS Class of 2019 for the group’s all-night graduation event that will follow their commencement. All cash tips, 50 percent of cash tips and 20 percent of sales during the Dining 4 Dollars fundraiser will go to the Terrace Class of 2019.

To learn more about Dining 4 Dollars fundraising at Red Onion Burgers, click https://www.redonionburgers.com/fundrasing.