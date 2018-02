A Dining 4 Dollar$ event on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at Red Onion Burgers in Mountlake Terrace will benefit the Lynnwood Expressions Skate Club.

Red Onion Burgers is located at 21005 44th Ave. W. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. During the event, 20 percent of all sales, 50 percent of credit card tips and 100 percent of cash tips will help fund the artistic skating team.

For more information, click here.