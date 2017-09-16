Dining 4 Dollar$ event Sunday to benefit FD1’s Operation Santa



Red Onion Burgers will host a Dining 4 Dollar$ event on Sunday, Sept. 17 to benefit Operation Santa.

Operation Santa delivers a holiday meal and gifts to local families in need in December.

On Sunday, Red Onion Burgers will donate 20 percent of all sales and 100 percent of all tips to Operation Santa. There will also be a silent raffle drawing. One ticket costs $2, or you can get seven tickets for $10.

There will also be a car wash and face painting, and from 4-8 p.m., a barbecue dinner will be available for $12.50.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Red Onion Burgers, 21005 44th Ave. W.