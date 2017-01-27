Dexter Wellington joins 1st Security Bank as senior loan officer

Lifetime Edmonds resident Dexter Wellington has been hired as senior loan officer for 1st Security Bank’s home lending office in Mountlake Terrace.

Wellington is a veteran in the mortgage industry, starting his career in residential lending in 1989. He specializes in Conventional, Jumbo, FHA, VA and USDA financing for one- to four-unit purchase or refinance.

“We are very fortunate to have Dexter on our team,” said 1st Security Executive Vice President Donn Costa. “We have worked with Dexter before and his experience and talent in the mortgage industry are second to none.”

Wellington serves on the board of directors for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.