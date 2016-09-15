Development proposal calls for replacing three MLT houses with 19 townhomes

1 of 2

A local developer is eyeing three lots in the southern portion of the Town Center District in Mountlake Terrace as the site for a potential town homes subdivision and the city is welcoming input on the proposal until the end of the month.

Landsverk Quality Homes has submitted application to build Solana Townhomes, a 19-lot townhome development, on the northwest corner of the 240th Street Southwest and 55th Avenue West. The half-acre site lies within the Town Center building district that allows for two- or three-story flex-space townhouses.

Landsverk has been an active builder in Mountlake Terrace during recent years; the company completed a remodel of the Mallory Building, 24113-56th Avenue West, earlier this year and built Brook Glen, a 14-townhome subdivision at 23811 Cedar Way, in 2014.

Written public comments on the proposed Solana Townhomes are now being accepted by the City of Mountlake Terrace Department of Community & Economic Development at 6100-219th St. S.W. through September 29. The Mountlake Terrace City Council will take up the proposal and conduct a public hearing on the townhomes proposal later this fall.

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski