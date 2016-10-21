Developer that purchased Roger’s plans to build mixed-use building

The Seattle-based company that purchased Roger’s Market Place is a developer that plans to build a multi-use building in that spot, according to Duane Hodges, the Northwest Commercial Properties real estate agent who brokered the transaction.

“(Mountlake Terrace) has a perception of being a sleepy ‘burb, but if you look at it on a map, it’s really well located,” Hodges said. “This property is a three-and-a-half minute walk from the transit station.”

The mixed-use building would fit with the city’s vision for the Main Street project.

As a mixed-use building, the upper floors will likely contain residential units with the bottom floor likely containing some commercial space. As the development is still in the preliminary planning stages, there is no guarantee of what will go there, but they hope to add enough space for something locals need.

“The community really wants another grocery store,” Hodges said.

The developers will likely soon begin submitting permits and design plans, but nothing has been formally submitted yet.

“There’s no rush to get a design out, but there’s no reason to delay anything either,” Hodges said.

The sale closed on Monday, Oct. 17. The 93,000 square foot property sold for $2.5 million.

–By Natalie Covate