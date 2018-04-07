Design community input process begins for new Civic Campus

1 of 5

Community members gathered inside the Mountlake Terrace library on Thursday night to begin the design process for the new Civic Center.

The bond measure passed in November 2017 is for $12.5 million. The estimated size of the new building is 18,000 square feet, which will include city offices, council chambers and lobby space. Additionally, the Mountlake Terrace police station will be expanded by 3,000 square feet.

Like last year’s community input process for the bond measure funding the construction of a new City Hall, this first meeting covered basic concepts for the new Civic Campus. Attendees reviewed boards showcasing different styles of building and campus features, including building materials, water features, lighting options and possible amenities, and placed dot-shaped stickers on the boards to indicate which was closest to what they were envisioning for the space.

Rex Bond with ARC Architects returns this year as the principal architect for the design portion of the project. He kick-started Thursday’s meeting by revisiting the target description of the new Civic Campus developed last year: “An efficient, functional City Hall and commons that is welcoming to families and the community.”

After reviewing the proposed site plan, Bond said, “We know all the pieces, and now what we need to do is design it. This is the fun part.”

Reviewing the different general design options and discussing what about each of them resonated with participating community members will give the architects a place to start designing a Civic Campus that helps define Mountlake Terrace, Bond and his team explained.

The most dots for the building style ended up on spaces that resembled regional, natural and sustainable buildings.

“No matter what the design, it has to be sustainable,” said Linda Rogers, explaining that the building should last 50 years or more.

For the commons space, most dots appeared on activities like market, social and performance.

Now, the ARC team will use this feedback to begin creating sample designs for the next meeting, which is already scheduled for Wednesday, July 11 at 6 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr. Three preliminary sample designs are expected to be presented during this meeting and community members are invited to come and give their feedback.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate