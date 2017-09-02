Department of Revenue to offer free small-business tax workshop Sept. 13 in Lynnwood

Business owners in Washington are responsible for knowing which taxes to report. To help them, the Washington State Department of Revenue is hosting a free workshop for new and small business owners Sept. 13 in Lynnwood.

Business owners can register for the workshop online or by calling 425-984-6400.

Participants will learn about Washington excise taxes, reporting classifications, deductions, tax incentives, sales tax collection and record-keeping requirements. Attendees receive a workbook and helpful reference guide to the Department of Revenue’s rules and regulations. Also, attendees may earn two continuing professional education credits. Contact the workshop instructor for details.

The workshop will run from 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Creekside Plaza, 20311 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood

Contact the Department of Revenue’s Rick Stedman with any questions about the workshop: 360-705-6624 or rickst@dor.wa.gov.

Revenue offers several ways for businesses to learn about taxes. Visit the workshop and education page (http://dor.wa.gov/Workshops) to view a complete schedule and to register for upcoming workshops. Business owners can also watch a short streaming video version of the workshop online.