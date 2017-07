1 of 2

Doug Waters sent along these photos showing demolition beginning at Mountlake Terrace Elementary School.

The school will be torn down this summer and a new 62,500 square-foot school will be built in its place. The $36.25 million project is expected to be completed in time for the 2018-2019 school year.

The two photos were taken about one hour apart. “They don’t waste any time,” Waters said.

–Photos by Doug Waters