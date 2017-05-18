Deadline to file for office is Friday, May 19

Friday, May 19 is the last day to file for offices on the 2017 ballot.

Candidates interested in running for public office may file online at www.snoco.org/elections until 4 p.m. or in-person at the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office until 5 p.m. The Snohomish County Auditor’s Office is located on the first floor of the Administration West Building at 3000 Rockefeller Avenue in Everett.

Offices available for filing include county council seats in districts 1, 4 and 5, city and town mayor and council positions, fire district commissioners, school board directors and water and sewer district commissioners. As of Thursday morning, 25 of 178 available offices still had no candidate filed.

To file for office, an individual must be a registered voter. Positions may have additional requirements such as being a registered voter within the district, residency within the city or town of at least one year, a minimum age or a filing fee. Requirements for each position can be found in the 2017 Candidate Guide posted at www.snoco.org/elections.

Each candidate will provide the following at the time of filing:

Name (as listed in the voter registration records)

Date of birth

Email address

Filing fee (if applicable)

Additional information including a complete list of offices up for election, candidate filing fees, and position qualifications is available at www.snoco.org/elections. Contact Snohomish County Elections at 425-388-3444 or elections@snoco.org with questions.