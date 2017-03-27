Deadline March 31 for school district family engagement survey

The Edmonds School District reminds families that the district’s annual Family Engagement Survey will close Thursday, March 31. Parents should have received a voicemail reminder on Friday requesting that they take a moment to take the survey.

This information is being collected as part of the continuing effort to understand families’ experiences with school staff and other parents at their child’s school. Responses on this survey are aimed at helping the district create better relationships among parents, the teachers and the principal at the child’s school.

Responses are voluntary and will be confidential.

Family Engagement Survey – English

Encuesta familiar del Distrito Escolar de Edmonds – Español / Spanish

Khảo Sát Gia Đình Quận Trường Học Edmonds – Tiếng Việt / Vietnamese

Arabic – حملة استبيان من عائلات أطفال مدارس منطقة إدموندز

에드먼즈 학군 가족 설문조사 – 한국어 / Korean

Опрос для семей учащихся школьного округа Эдмондс – Русский / Russian