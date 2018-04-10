Deadline April 13 to nominate exceptional students for annual Youth Challenge Awards

The Lynnwood Rotary Club is again seeking nominees for its Youth Challenge Awards, an annual event to recognize exceptional youth in Snohomish County. All of the award nominations are submitted by the community. The nomination deadline is April 13.

Nominations are open to individuals or groups in grades 7 through 12 who either live or attend school (public, private, alternative or home school) in Snohomish County. The achievement must be completed or ongoing in the year before March 23, 2018. Academic and athletic achievements are not requirements to be eligible to win an award. All nominated students are recognized at an event on May 17.

For more information or a nomination form, visit the Youth Challenge Awards website.