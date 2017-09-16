Dash To Diamond Knot Oktoberfest 5K, 10K and fun run event Saturday, Oct. 21

Want to earn your Oktoberfest beer this year? Flying Unicorn Racing is teaming up with Diamond Knot — Mountlake Terrace to host a 5K, 10K and kids half-mile fun run starting and ending at the Terrace brewpub.

The race on Saturday, Oct. 21 will begin with the kids half-mile fun run at 10 a.m., then the 5K at 10:30 a.m. and finally the 10K at 11 a.m.

The 5K costs $40 and the 10K costs $45 per runner, though participants who register in advance and use the promo code MLTNEWS can get a 30 percent discount upon checkout. The half-mile fun run is free.

Click here to register to run. For more information about the event and for a link to volunteer at the event, click here.