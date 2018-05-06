Cub Scout Pack 76 to host Rocket Rodeo in Brier Park Sunday, May 12

Families with boys interested in joining Scouts are invited to Pack 76’s Rocket Rodeo on Sunday, May 20 at Brier Park, 2903 228th St. S.W.

The event will feature rockets to launch, as well as free food and beverages. Families with boys in Kindergarten through 5th grade are invited.

Pack 76 has over 30 current members. The Pack was started in Brier in 1981, but members are from all surrounding communities. The group meets once a month at the American Legion Post 234 in Mountlake Terrace, 22909 56th Ave. W. In between the monthly meeting, Scouts get together in smaller groups called dens. They do all kinds of things like learning outdoor skills, skits, crafts and hikes.

Pack 76 hosts a family camp once a year at Fire Mountain Scout Camp and conducts community projects in parks, beaches and around the community.