Crosswalk upgrade coming to 44th Avenue West & 220th Street Southwest

A non-functioning crosswalk warning sign along 44th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace will soon be getting an upgrade that city officials hope will provide safer conditions for pedestrians and drivers alike.

The city has ordered parts to install a Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacon (RRFB) at the intersection of 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest in the East Terrace neighborhood of Mountlake Terrace. Once installed, the resulting upgrade will include solar-powered lights that flash just below the crosswalk signs which face each direction of 44th Avenue West and that will be activated by a pedestrian push-button.

The existing crosswalk signs have lights that were designed to flash around their perimeter when activated, but those lights don’t work now and, city officials note, malfunctioned often went they were operational. Furthermore, the parts to repair them no longer exist.

While new RRFB parts have been ordered, it is unknown just when they will arrive and be installed at the site.

Pedestrians wishing to cross 44th Avenue West at 220th Street Southwest must traverse four lanes of traffic on the second-most traveled arterial in the city. In addition, the intersection is in close proximity to Mountlake Terrace High School and Cedar Way Elementary School and is heavily used by students who walk to and from the two schools.

–By Doug Petrowski