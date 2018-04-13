Cristobal ‘Cris’ Jaimes: ‘A dedicated and hard-working family man’

Cristobal “Cris” Jaimes, 63, beloved Father, was called to his eternal resting place on April 9, 2018. He entered this world on March 4, 1955 in Meson Viejo, Mexico, born to Fortino Jaimes and Maria Teresa Jaimes Anaya.

He is survived by the mother of his four children, Raquel; two sons Albert and Jasen; two daughters Katie and Jenny; one daughter-in-law, Jade; one son-in-law, Zach; and two grandchildren, Graysen and Emelyn. Cris was a dedicated and hard-working family man who always committed himself to serving others.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 17th at 11:00am at Holy Rosary Parish in Edmonds.