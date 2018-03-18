Creekside Church holds last service at MLT location before move to Lynnwood

1 of 4

The members, attenders and staff of Creekside Church in Mountlake Terrace said goodbye to their home of nine years on Sunday and began a week-long process of moving to their new building in Lynnwood.

Following their final Sunday morning service at their Mountlake Terrace campus, volunteers enjoyed a pizza lunch and then got to work packing up supplies and preparing furniture for moving trucks expected to complete the move on Thursday and Friday.

While a sense of joy prevailed through the Sunday activities, Pastor Jason Deuman also noted the bittersweet emotions that many felt. “We’ve been here nine years and a lot of awesome stuff has happened here in this building, in this community; so there’s a definite bit of grief as we’re saying goodbye,” he said.

The property at 7011 226th Pl. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace is being sold to a developer who plans to build 49 single-family homes on the almost 10-acre site.

“One of the goals here in selling this campus is to free up some resources to put into ministry and to look for ways to continue to bless Mountlake Terrace, since we’re going to be just a few blocks down the road,” Deuman explained.

“We love this community and will still find ways to continue to be a part of it,” he added.

Creekside Church is moving to a campus at 18527-60th Avenue West in Lynnwood, a former Assembly of God church that has been undergoing extensive remodeling in preparations of the move. Creekside will be conducting their first services at their new facility on Sunday, March 25.

After three years of negotiations with the developer, finding a new home and now completing the move, Creekside staff are looking forward to what lies ahead for the church.

“We’re excited for the next chapter,” Deuman concluded.

–By Doug Petrowski