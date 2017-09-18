Creekside Church expected to move to Lynnwood in 2017, plus other church news

As one Mountlake Terrace church prepares to leave the city, another is ready to begin Sunday services this weekend, while another local church is poised to mark a significant milestone in its history.

Creekside Church, 7011 226th St. S.W., has sold its 9.89 acre home in west Mountlake Terrace and will soon be moving to its new home in Lynnwood. The church has not announced it’s final Sunday at its current home, but will likely make the move sometime this fall.

Sundquist Homes has submitted initial plans to build a 49-lot residential development at the site.

For more information about Creekside Church, click http://www.thecreeksidechurch.org/.

While Creekside Church plans for its departure, Terrace Foursquare Church is set to formally begin Sunday services this Sunday, Sept. 24, in the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater, 21801 44th Ave. W. Service time is 10 a.m. with a special barbecue and block party taking place following the service at approximately noon this Sunday.

Terrace Foursquare Church is a church plant of Mill Creek Foursquare. To learn more about the new church, click http://www.terracefoursquare.org/.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, Calvary Fellowship, 23302 56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace, will be celebrating their 40-year anniversary. The free event begins at 6:00 p.m. and will include food trucks and Dicks’ Burgers, live music, games and a documentary film about the church. For more information about the Calvary Fellowship 40th Anniversary Party, click here.

Calvary Fellowship originated in the Wallingford area of Seattle, but moved to its present home in Mountlake Terrace in 1997.

–By Doug Petrowski