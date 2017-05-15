CPC-MLT to host Safari Carnival on Friday, May 19

Cedar Park Christian School – Mountlake Terrace is inviting community members to an event to satisfy the “jungle” urge for fun and prizes at their annual spring carnival on Friday, May 19, from 3-6:30 p.m.

The afternoon event will include fun and games booths, a cakewalk, dunk tank, car wash and face painting. Tickets for the individual booths are 25 cents each or 50 tickets for $10. Participation in the game booths will cost from two to five tickets.

The carnival will also include a barbecue with items to satisfy hungry safari adventurers.

Cedar Park Christian School – MLT is located at 23607 54th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

–By Doug Petrowski