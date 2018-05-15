CPC-MLT to hold annual School Carnival event this Friday

Cedar Park Christian School – Mountlake Terrace is hosting their annual school carnival this Friday, May 18, and are inviting all to attend the family-friendly event.

Safari Carnival is scheduled to take place from 3-6:30 p.m. on the school campus at 23607 54th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

The event is a fundraiser for the school with food and popcorn available for purchase and booths with fun games and activities for kids to participate in – both tickets are prices at 25 cents each or 50 for $10.

To learn more about Cedar Park Christian School – Mountlake Terrace, visit their website at https://mountlaketerrace.cpcsschools.com/.

–By Doug Petrowski