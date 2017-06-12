CPC-MLT senior Salome Yosef to play in All-state game on June 17

After an MVP season for the Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace Lions, senior Salome Yosef will now get to show off her basketball skills in an all-star setting.

Yosef has been selected to play in the B classification Washington/North Idaho All-state Girls’ Basketball Game set for Saturday, June 17. The game is one of three match-ups to be played at the HUB Sports Center in Liberty Lake near Spokane.

Yosef led the Lions to an overall record of 22-5 during the 2016-2017 season and a berth in the WIAA 1B State Girls Basketball Tournament last March. The senior averaged 22.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.5 blocked shots and four steals per game this year.

After being named the MVP of both her Lions’ squad and the 1B Northwest League, Yosef was also selected to the Associated Press Class 1B first team for the 2016-2017 season.

Washington/North Idaho All-state Girls’ Basketball Games schedule, June 17

1:30 p.m. – B classification game

3:30 p.m. – 1A classification game

5:30 p.m. – 2A/3A classification game

Admission: $5, $3 for senior citizens and children under 12-years-old