CPC-MLT grad wins Fulbright Scholarship to study Middle Eastern politics in Europe

Alexander Peterson, a 2016 graduate of Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace, has been awarded a prestigious Fulbright Scholarship and is looking forward to joining three other scholarship awardees for a summer studying abroad.

Peterson was selected for the honor from a pool of thousands of applicants and will be studying economics of the United Kingdom in light of negotiations concerning the country’s soon departure from the European Union. Peterson will also be studying Middle Eastern politics while in classes at the SOAS University of London.

“The Lord has blessed me so much throughout my first year of undergrad and I am beyond grateful,” said Peterson, currently a freshman at the University of Washington. “Thank you also to those who helped me with my application and to those who helped me with my application and to those who supported me through this process.”

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity and can’t wait to be in Europe this July,” Peterson added.

The Fulbright Program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and provides funding and scholarships for students, scholars, teachers, artists and professionals involved in grad study, research and education.

–By Doug Petrowski