Court documents reveal details of Monday assault against Terrace woman

Charging papers reveal brutal details about the Monday assault of a Mountlake Terrace woman in the 22400 block of 59th Place West.

According to court documents, responding officers found the unresponsive victim, a 32-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman, on the living room floor of a residence with a badly beaten face. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition. (Friends have set up a Go Fund Me page benefiting the victim’s family at this link.) Her 3-year-old daughter was inside the residence at the time of the incident.

Officers contacted 29-year-old Arlington resident Christopher Yacono, who was outside the residence. He told officers he “kicked the front door down and discovered” the victim, according to court documents. He was taken to the Mountlake Terrace police station.

Charging papers allege Yacono became “agitated” and was “yelling and wailing” while at the police department. He later told officers he went to his girlfriend’s house, which is near the victim’s house, to pick up his cell phone. He was sitting in his vehicle outside the victim’s house when “something told him to go into the house” so he knocked on the door. No one answered, so he kicked the door in.

“Yacono said that once in the house, he saw (the victim) in the living room and she screamed,” charging documents say. “Yacono said she began to ‘resist’ and he slammed her head into the wall. She fell to the floor and he slammed her head onto the hardwood floor twice.”

At that point, the victim was unconscious, Yacono said. He told police that he then took a beer from her refrigerator and threw it at her, and then took a cooking pot and hit her again.

Court documents say Yacono told officers he is schizophrenic and said he didn’t know why he did this. He had not been taking his medication.

On Sunday, the day before the incident, Yacono was also the subject of a disturbance call in Arlington at 10:50 p.m. Police records say he was threatening to attack the owner of a property in the 9800 block of Moran Road. The incident is listed as “settled by contact.” A disturbance was also reported at that address in Arlington around 12:30 p.m. Monday, when a man was yelling and kicking his car. He was no longer at the residence when Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived.