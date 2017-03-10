County Councilmember Terry Ryan to seek second term this election

Snohomish County Councilmember Terry Ryan will seek a second term this election season.

Ryan is the County Councilmember for District 4, which includes Mountlake Terrace and Brier.

Ryan, a Democrat, points to his record of fiscal management, neighborhood investments and economic diversification as key accomplishments. He will seek to build on that record if re-elected.

“When I entered office, Snohomish County was still recovering from a terrible recession,” said Ryan. “I’m proud of the work I’ve done to ensure long term stability of County finances, including a larger reserve for the next economic downturn.”

A member of the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County, Ryan also serves as Vice President of the multi-county Puget Sound Regional Council Economic Development Board, work he has translated into attracting new jobs to Snohomish County.

For more information about Ryan, click here to visit his election website.