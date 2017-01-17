Council to vote on agreement with consultant for Gateway Project during Tuesday meeting

After taking Monday off for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the Mountlake Terrace City Council will convene on Tuesday during its usual 7 p.m. time at Interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 200.

During the meeting, councilmembers are expected to approve a professional services agreement with BHC Consultants for the Gateway Project. Click here to view a draft of that agreement.

Also during the meeting, council will recognize County Councilmember Terry Ryan for his assistance in securing funding for Ballinger Park. Ryan pushed for the County Council to include a $100,000 grant to the City of Mountlake Terrace for this project.

To view Tuesday’s full agenda, click here.