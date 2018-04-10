Council to review Civic Campus bond ordinance, Senior Center lease renewal at April 12 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to consider a proposal at its work/study session Thursday, April 12 to issue bonds slightly earlier than planned for the new Civic Center project, with the goal of saving money on interest.

According to the meeting agenda, it’s predicted that interest rates could rise during the coming months, and staff is recommending issuing the bonds this spring “in order to avoid the possibility of paying higher interest rates.” This would be a few months earlier than was anticipated when the measure was approved by voters last fall.

The council will also review a staff recommendation to renew the city’s lease with the Mountlake Terrace Seniors Group for the Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse at Ballinger Park.

Also on Thursday’s council agenda:

– Review of the city’s Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Report

– Review of a supplemental agreement with KPG for the Main Street Project.

– Review of resolutions supporting applications for state grants to fund park projects that would include Ballinger Park and Evergreen Playfield.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda here.