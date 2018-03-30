Council to approve Town Center Task Force members, discuss ‘small cell’ regulations at April 2 meeting

A final list of members for the 11-member Mountlake Terrace Town Center Task Force is set to be approved by the Mountlake Terrace City Council April 2 following discussion at the council’s Thursday, March 29 work/study session.

The council will also be holding a public hearing on “small cell” wireless regulations that include passage of an interim zoning ordinance that would then be referred to the City’s Planning Commission for further study. Small cells are short range mobile cell sites used to complement larger macro cells, or cell towers.

As for the Town Center Task Force, the council had six positions to fill; the remaining five positions were appointed by the newly formed group called CLEAR — which stands for Civic Leadership Educating Achieving Revitalizing — and consists of local developers, business owners and residents. The task force will assist in the development of an updated Town Center Plan, which was originally adopted by the City Council in 2007. The plan, which was amended in 2009, can be found on the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com/documentcenter/view/750

Candidates for the remaining six positions were interviewed by Mayor Jerry Smith, Mayor Pro Tem Kyoko Matsumoto-Wright, and Councilmembers Doug McCardle and Laura Sonmore during special meetings March 22 and 27.

The six people chosen from the list of nine interviewed are Linda Rogers, Adam Bettcher, Sarah Bayle, Steve Cox, Jerry Osborn and Ronald Skinner. They will join the the CLEAR-appointed representatives, who include Victor Eskanazi, Joe Mustach, Wade Heyer, Marie Landsverk and Mike Lavigne.

The council also agreed to appoint Steve Cox as task force chair and Ronald Skinner as vice chair.

A resolution to approve the final list of names will be on the council’s April 2 consent agenda.

Also Thursday night, the council reviewed the contract with ARC Architects for design of the Civic Campus project that includes a new city hall and police station expansion. The contract — for a total cost of $1,127,549 — is also set to be approved during the April 2 business meeting consent agenda.

A familiar face present at the work/study session was Rex Bond of ARC Architects, who worked with the City Hall Advisory Committee during the months-long planning process, prior to voter approval of the project in November 2017. Bond told the council he looked forward to working on the next stage of the Civic Campus process. “It’s really going to be fun,” he said.

The first community meeting to discuss the Civic Campus design is scheduled for Thursday, April 5 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W. Discussion will focus on imagery and a vision for the new city hall and police station expansion including the lobbies/customer service areas, council chambers, and future gathering spaces. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with presentations beginning at 6:30 p.m. The council also reviewed the following items on March 29:

The 2017 Transportation Benefit District Annual Report.

Low Impact Development (LID) ordinance updates.

The city’s participation in a Chinook Salmon Conservation Plan.

The 2018 Tour de Terrace agreement.

On the upcoming council agenda for April 2:

Recognition of Eagle Scout Candidate Keanon Johnson

South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue Annual Report

The April 2 meeting will be at 7 p.m. in interim city hall, 6100 219th St. SW, 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.