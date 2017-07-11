Council set to review proposal July 13 that further reduces size of proposed city hall

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, July 13 work/study session is set to review a proposal from City Manager Scott Hugill to further reduce the square footage — and thus the total cost — for a new Mountlake Terrace City Hall that the city plans to put before voters in November.
In a memo included as part of Thursday night’s agenda, Hugill noted that staff has “thoroughly reviewed” an earlier space needs assessment report, and made the following suggestions if the council desired further reductions to the City Hall square footage: First, combine the City Council Chambers queuing area with the lobby space, which would eliminate 750 square feet, and second, eliminate 378 square feet of space dedicated to file cabinets currently used by two departments and consolidate that with space allocated for future employees.
“Over the next few years, we will look for alternatives to digitize and/or store those records,” Hugill said in the memo “These changes total 1,128 square feet, which reduces the project to 18,082 square feet with a cost estimate of $10,998,820.”
– Review of an agreement establishing a Snohomish County Interagency Child Abduction Response Team (ICART)
– Review of the city’s 2018-2023 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) ordinance
– Review of City Council subcommittee recommendation for an interim Recreation & Parks Advisory Commissioner
– Legislative update
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda here.