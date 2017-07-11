Council set to review proposal July 13 that further reduces size of proposed city hall

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, July 13 work/study session is set to review a proposal from City Manager Scott Hugill to further reduce the square footage — and thus the total cost — for a new Mountlake Terrace City Hall that the city plans to put before voters in November.

In a memo included as part of Thursday night’s agenda, Hugill noted that staff has “thoroughly reviewed” an earlier space needs assessment report, and made the following suggestions if the council desired further reductions to the City Hall square footage: First, combine the City Council Chambers queuing area with the lobby space, which would eliminate 750 square feet, and second, eliminate 378 square feet of space dedicated to file cabinets currently used by two departments and consolidate that with space allocated for future employees.

“Over the next few years, we will look for alternatives to digitize and/or store those records,” Hugill said in the memo “These changes total 1,128 square feet, which reduces the project to 18,082 square feet with a cost estimate of $10,998,820.”

The city hall plan proposed by the City Hall Advisory Committee following months of meetings and study, was for 19,210 square feet at a cost of $11,662,516 million.

“This proposal meets the project goal of providing a cost-effective, affordable City Hall that the community can support,” Hugill said. The city manager said he is also recommended the council use retired debt funds to cover the $1.8 million cost of the police station expansion — including 3,102 square feet of additional space — as part of the Proposition 1 measure.