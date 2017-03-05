Council hears arts, parks commission reports; will consider consultant for 236th property condemnations

After hearing about the significant accomplishments of both groups in 2016 — as well as their robust work plans for 2017 — the Mountlake Terrace City Council at its March 2 work/study session offered sincere words of appreciation for the community volunteers who make up the city’s Arts Commission and Recreation & Parks Advisory Commission.

“I want to thank you for your dedication and your knowledge and just your hard work,” Councilmember Doug McCardle said to members of the Recreation & Parks commission members gathered in the council chambers. “You truly do have a passion for parks and recreation in the city and it shows.”

McCardle and other councilmembers offered similar words of appreciation to arts commission members, congratulating them on yet another successful Arts of the Terrace juried art show, including the Friday night preview party which in 2016 drew its largest crowd ever. Last year, the show drew artists from five states and 39 cities.

“We’re sort of outgrowing the library, but that’s a good thing,” Arts Commission Chair Judy Ryan said.

Councilmembers told arts commission members that they look forward to being able to in the future provide more space for the Arts of the Terrace show as well as other commission efforts, perhaps as part of a new City Hall building that is now in the planning stages.

“I just can’t wait for us to have a facility for you guys to use,” Mayor Pro Tem Kyoko Matsumoto Wright said.

As part of her report, Ryan talked about the commission’s work with Sound Transit to pick an artist for the design of the new light rail station planned for 236th Street Southwest as part of the Link Light Rail extension to Lynnwood in 2023. Commission members were among those voting for the station artist, who was selected earlier in the week for the $450,000 art project. Ryan said the chosen artist, who is from California, is “very community oriented” and told the selection committee that he spent time in Mountlake Terrace observing businesses, facilities and residences to get a sense of the area.

The arts commission hopes to sponsor a “meet-and-greet” event with the artist so that community members can share what they want to see in the station artwork, Ryan said.

You can read more about the Arts Commission’s 2016 accomplishments and 2017 goals in their council presentation here.

During the Recreation & Parks Advisory Commission (RPAC) report to the council, Commission Chair Dustin DeKoekkoek described the commission as “the eyes and ears of the community when it comes to our parks and recreation programs.” Commission members solicit feedback from parks users and bring that back to city, helping staff to pinpoint needed improvements and develop future plans, he added. The commission currently has an opening and the time commitment — involving a once-a-month meeting — is relatively light, DeKoekkoek said.

RPAC has been involved in Park Master Planning for Ballinger Park and will work on implementation of that plan in 2017. Committee members have also been taking tours of other regional recreation facilities to assist the city’s planning as it studies ways to update Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion facilities.

More on RPAC’s 2016 accomplishments and 2017 goals can be found here.

In other business Thursday night, the council heard from City Manager Scott Hugill regarding a professional services agreement of up to $150,000 with Inslee Best for services relating to property and right-of-way acquisition along 236th Street Southwest for the city’s Main Street Revitalization Project.

Since 2015, the city has been making offers to property owners along 236th to acquire property for street improvements but some owners so far aren’t willing to sell, Hugill said. The city now needs to begin condemnation proceedings to take property under eminent domain, and would like to hire Inslee Best to provide expertise in that process. Councilmembers clarified with Hugill that the properties in question are relatively small parcels and do not involve people’s homes. Hugill said he would be able to provide a schematic at the Monday, March 6 council meeting that shows exact locations of the properties needed.

The council also reviewed the proposed funding agreement for the 2017 Tour de Terrace Festival, which is basically unchanged from previous years. That agreement will be officially approved during the Monday night meeting.

Other items on the Monday night council agenda include:

– Approval of 2016 Transportation Benefit District Board Annual Report.

– Approval of the Alliance for Housing Affordability 2018 budget and work plan.

Monday night’s meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.

— By Teresa Wippel