Council elects Jerry Smith as mayor, Kyoko Matsumoto-Wright as mayor pro-tem

On Tuesday, during the first meeting of 2018, re-elected members of the Mountlake Terrace City Council were sworn in.

They are Councilmembers Rick Ryan, Jerry Smith, Kyoko Matsumoto-Wright and Doug McCardle.

Following the swearing-in, council elected its mayor and mayor pro-tem for 2018. Like 2017, Jerry Smith will serve as mayor and Kyoko Matsumoto-Wright will serve as mayor pro-tem.

Council also unanimously elected to serve as liaisons on the same boards and commissions as they did on 2017. The appointments are:

Arts Advisory Commission: Rick Ryan

Community Policing Advisory Board: Rick Ryan

Community Transit Board of Directors: Jerry Smith

Finance Committee: Jerry Smith, Bryan Wahl

Lake Ballinger/McAleer Creek Watershed Forum: Laura Sonmore

LEOFF I Disability Board: Jerry Smith, Doug McCardle

Puget Sound Regional Council Regional Transit-Oriented Development Advisory Committee: Bryan Wahl

Recreation and Park Advisory Committee: Doug McCardle

SeaShore Transportation Forum: Kyoko Masumoto Wright

SERS (Snohomish County Emergency Radio System Board): Jerry Smith

SNOCOM 911 (Southwest Snohomish County Communications Agency: Seaun Richards, Laura Sonmore

Snohomish County Tomorrow Steering Committee: Koyoko Masumoto Wright, Brian Wahl

Snohomish County Tomorrow Alliance for Housing Affordability: Kyoko Matsumoto Wright

Snohomish County Health District: Kyoko Matsumoto Wright