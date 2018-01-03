Council elects Jerry Smith as mayor, Kyoko Matsumoto-Wright as mayor pro-tem

On Tuesday, during the first meeting of 2018, re-elected members of the Mountlake Terrace City Council were sworn in.
They are Councilmembers Rick Ryan, Jerry Smith, Kyoko Matsumoto-Wright and Doug McCardle.
Following the swearing-in, council elected its mayor and mayor pro-tem for 2018. Like 2017, Jerry Smith will serve as mayor and Kyoko Matsumoto-Wright will serve as mayor pro-tem.
Council also unanimously elected to serve as liaisons on the same boards and commissions as they did on 2017. The appointments are:
Arts Advisory Commission: Rick Ryan
Community Policing Advisory Board: Rick Ryan
Community Transit Board of Directors: Jerry Smith
Finance Committee: Jerry Smith, Bryan Wahl
Lake Ballinger/McAleer Creek Watershed Forum: Laura Sonmore
LEOFF I Disability Board: Jerry Smith, Doug McCardle
Puget Sound Regional Council Regional Transit-Oriented Development Advisory Committee: Bryan Wahl
Recreation and Park Advisory Committee: Doug McCardle
SeaShore Transportation Forum: Kyoko Masumoto Wright
SERS (Snohomish County Emergency Radio System Board): Jerry Smith
SNOCOM 911 (Southwest Snohomish County Communications Agency: Seaun Richards, Laura Sonmore
Snohomish County Tomorrow Steering Committee: Koyoko Masumoto Wright, Brian Wahl
Snohomish County Tomorrow Alliance for Housing Affordability: Kyoko Matsumoto Wright
Snohomish County Health District: Kyoko Matsumoto Wright