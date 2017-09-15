Cooler weather, rain in the weekend forecast

If you thought it felt like fall on Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) says it’s just getting started.

Saturday morning will likely be sunny. After that, rain is expected to move in.

A forecast released Friday morning by the NWS shows Saturday’s high at 75 degrees. After that, the high temperature is not expected to break 70 next week, with the coldest day being Monday at 62 degrees and the warmest being Thursday at 68 degrees.

There is also a 55 percent chance of rain on Sunday, an 85 percent chance of rain on Monday and a 50 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, according to the forecast. It may also be breezy early next week.

Meteorologist Mike McFarland, with the NWS’s Service’s Seattle office spoke to our online news partner The Seattle Times. McFarland said the precipitation from the “first decent front we’ve had in a while” will also begin to replenish the snowpack on peaks over 5,500 feet in the Olympic and Cascade mountains after a summer that has gone on the record books as one of the hottest and driest in recorded history.

