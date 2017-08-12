Cool temperatures and rain return this weekend

After more than a week of curtailed exercise, uncomfortable breathing and fever dreams of future disasters, Seattle has returned to cloudy skies, showery forecasts and, yes, even fleece as temperatures dropped, according to our online news partner The Seattle Times.

As most of the smoke cleared out by Saturday morning, air quality was expected to be good through the weekend and into the next two weeks, according to the Puget Sound Clear Air Agency.

The change in conditions — the high topped out at 75 Saturday — ended a 13-day streak of temperatures over 80 degrees. And late Saturday, it was raining ever so slightly in parts of Seattle. The local forecast was calling for a chance of showers Sunday night after highs in the 70s.

