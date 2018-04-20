Consumers advised to stay away from Yuma-area romaine lettuce, due to E. coli risk

Information collected to date indicates that romaine lettuce from the Yuma area could be contaminated with E. coli and could make people sick, the CDC said.

According to our online news partner The Seattle Times , an E. coli outbreak has spread to at least 16 states and sickened at least 60 people, including eight inmates at an Alaska prison.Unless the source of the product is known, consumers anywhere in the United States who have any store-bought romaine lettuce at home should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick, the CDC added. “This includes whole heads and hearts of romaine, chopped romaine, and salads and salad mixes containing romaine lettuce. If you do not know if the lettuce is romaine, do not eat it and throw it away,” the CDC advised.

You should also wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where romaine lettuce was stored. Follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator.

