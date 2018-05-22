Construction begins on new Gateway Boulevard project

1 of 3

Signs of construction can now be seen near Umpqua Bank (6021 244th St. S.W.) as work begins on the first phase of the Terrace Station project.

According to NextMLT, work will include building the new Gateway Boulevard, connecting Gateway Place to the south with 236th Street Southwest near the Transit Center.

“One of the three buildings will be constructed with this phase,” according to NextMLT. “The building is a six-story mixed-use building of approximately 470,000 square feet. The ground floor will be commercial space and there will be two levels of underground parking. The upper levels will contain 258 apartment homes comprised of a mix of studio, open one-bedroom, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom types.”

According to NextMLT, Sierra Construction, the contractor and owner of the project, recently sent a letter to residents on and near 237th Street Southwest notifying them that 237th Street Southwest will be used for construction access:

Dear neighbor,

This letter serves as formal notice to you that Sierra Construction recently began construction of Phase 1 of a multi-phase project that will occur on the land between Umpqua bank and the Transit Center, just east of I-5. This land used to be the old Edmonds School District site and Parcel 8 of the Gateway Association, parcels 27043200400700 and 27043200401600 in Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. This phase will include extending the current Gateway Pl to 236th St SW, and the construction of a mixed-use building.

Unfortunately, we will have to temporarily use 237th St SW to access the site with our equipment. This will only have to happen until the bridge on Gateway Place can be reinforced and/or we can open up access from 236th St SW. We apologize for any inconveniences.