Concern for Neighbors Food Bank seeks applicants for Executive Director position

The Concern for Neighbors Food Bank is seeking applicants for a part-time Executive Director, as current Executive Director Anne Peterson will be stepping down at the end of June after more than 13 years of service.

Each week the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank serves approximately 100 families in the Brier and Mountlake Terrace community.

The food bank hopes to hire a new Executive Director in time for the outgoing Executive Director to train during her remaining months.

Duties of this position include supervising all volunteers, writing get-well and thank-you notes to volunteers and donors, conflict resolution, attending meetings, being aware of the financials and food drives and delegating projects. Strong written and verbal communications skills are a must. The director will be on site from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday mornings and will work approximately 10 flexible hours throughout the week at the food bank, from home and attending meetings.

There will be a trial period of 2-3 weeks to ensure the candidate and board of directors work well together. The new Executive Director is expected to receive a salary of $18-20,000 annually, depending on experience.

If you are interested in this position or know someone that may be, please email concern4neighborsfoodbank@yahoo.com.