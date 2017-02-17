Comprehensive Plan update applications may be submitted through March 3

Interested parties have just a couple of weeks left to submit applications to amend the City of Mountlake Terrace Comprehensive Plan.

The Comprehensive Plan is a broad-based twenty-year plan that guides the city’s livability. It includes goals, policies, and a land use map that indicates where land use districts (such as single family, community business, or industrial areas) are located throughout the city. The City may update its Comprehensive Plan no more than once a year, with limited exceptions. The 2017 update is planned to be completed by the end of June 2017.

The purpose of considering amendments to the citywide Comprehensive Plan is to ensure the plan reflects appropriate goals and policies for the community and is consistent with state laws. Proposed amendments may address changes to the Comprehensive Plan Map or to specific policies in the Plan and subarea plans.

Individuals can initiate amendments by application. In order to be considered in the 2017 update process, an application must be received by Friday, March 3. Applications that are deemed complete will be considered for adoption in conjunction with any other updates.

Applications to amend the plan in 2017 must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3 to the City of Mountlake Terrace Interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 200. An application fee applies. Application forms are available at the Interim City Hall and online from the “City Services/ Development Services” webpage at www.cityofmlt.com.

Any decision to amend the Plan would be made by the City Council. Public hearings on Comprehensive Plan amendments are tentatively scheduled for spring of 2017, with any approved amendments adopted by June 30, 2017.

Public participation and input is welcome.

For more information about applying for a Comprehensive Plan amendment, or to confirm meeting dates, please refer to the Comprehensive Plan webpage at http://www.cityofmlt.com/majorupdate, or call the Community and Economic Development Department at 425-744-6207.