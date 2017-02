Mountlake Terrace and southern Lynnwood commuters should plan ahead for Wednesday morning’s drive, as 212th Street Southwest will be reduced to one lane with flaggers just west of the I-5 overpass.

The reduction comes as Sound Transit will be drilling in that area from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the City of Mountlake Terrace. The lane reduction is expected to last the entire time work is being done.