Both Community Transit and Sound Transit will operate a standard, Sunday bus schedule on New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.



In addition, Community Transit says there will be no commuter service to downtown Seattle or University of Washington on Jan. 1. Sound Transit Route 512 serving the Mountlake Terrace Park and Ride will also operate on a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day.

All Community Transit and Sound Transit buses will return to regular weekday schedules on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.